Love Yourself and the Planet: Eco-Friendly Choices at SM Beauty Department and Kultura

This February, SM Beauty Department Invites You to Love Yourself and the Planet

Embracing love and care this February, the SM Beauty Department encourages customers to take a step towards self-love and eco-friendliness. By opting for locally sourced, eco-friendly personal care products, shoppers can indulge in self-care while supporting the environment. The department's wide range of natural ingredient products, including those with the SM Green Finds badge, make it easier than ever to make sustainable choices.

The SM Green Finds Badge: A Symbol of Eco-Consciousness

The SM Green Finds badge is an assurance that the product is not only made with natural ingredients but also adheres to eco-friendly practices. The badge represents products that are locally sourced, cruelty-free, and free from harmful chemicals. This February, shoppers can look for this badge to make informed choices and contribute to a more sustainable future.

One of the standout brands featured in the SM Beauty Department is Naturals by Watsons. As a certified green brand, Naturals by Watsons offers a variety of personal care products that are both gentle on the skin and the environment. From shampoos and conditioners to body washes and lotions, customers can find everything they need to pamper themselves while being kind to the planet.

Sustainable Fashion at Kultura in SM Store

But the love for the planet doesn't stop at personal care. Shoppers can also find sustainable clothing options at Kultura in the SM Store. The section showcases locally made, eco-friendly fashion that promotes the beauty of Filipino craftsmanship while reducing the impact on the environment.

For instance, Anmari & Co.'s handwoven bags are a testament to the brand's commitment to sustainability. Each bag is made from upcycled materials, providing a unique and stylish way to reduce waste. Similarly, Ilha's eco-friendly bags are made from recycled plastic, transforming waste into functional and fashionable accessories.

Small Changes, Big Impact

While these changes may seem small, they have the potential to make a big impact. By choosing eco-friendly personal care products and sustainable fashion, shoppers can help reduce waste, support local communities, and promote a more sustainable future.

This February, the SM Beauty Department and Kultura at the SM Store invite customers to join them in spreading love and care, not just for themselves, but for the planet as well. By making conscious choices, shoppers can contribute to a more sustainable world, one purchase at a time.

