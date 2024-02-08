Love Knows No Bounds: Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center's Valentine's Day Special

In the heart of New Jersey, where love is in the chill winter air, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is spreading warmth and hope with a heartwarming initiative. The center, brimming with animals in need of a loving home, has reduced its adoption fees to a meager $5 for all dogs and cats, now through Valentine's Day.

Love Knows No Bounds

The center's desire to make this Valentine's Day special for its furry residents stems from an urgent need. With an overflow of animals seeking forever homes and a shortage of kennels, Homeward Bound is on a mission to help as many pets as possible find their happily-ever-afters.

Jeffrey Nash, Commissioner and liaison to the animal shelter, expressed the center's hopes, "We want to encourage our community to open their hearts and homes to these animals in need. Adopting a pet is an incredible way to share love and compassion during the holiday season."

A Community Coming Together

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is not only seeking adopters but also welcomes donations from those unable to commit to a new pet. Every contribution, no matter how small, goes a long way in helping alleviate the shelter's capacity issues.

The center's doors are open from Tuesday to Sunday, with varying hours throughout the week. Interested individuals can visit the Homeward Bound website to view the available animals and find their perfect match.

A Second Chance at Love

This initiative by Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center not only provides an opportunity for people to find a new companion and share their love but also significantly aids in addressing the shelter's space constraints.

As Valentine's Day approaches, the center's staff remains hopeful that their call to action will be heard. "Our goal is to find loving homes for each of these animals," says Nash. "It's a perfect time to make a difference in an animal's life and bring a little more love into your own."

In a world where love knows no bounds, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is extending a heartfelt invitation to the community to join them in their mission to make this Valentine's Day one to remember for both humans and animals alike.