Lifestyle

Love Conquers All: Heiress Angeline Francis Rejects $300M Inheritance for Love

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Love Conquers All: Heiress Angeline Francis Rejects $300M Inheritance for Love

Angeline Francis, daughter of Malaysian business magnate Khoo Kay Peng and former Miss Malaysia Pauline Chai, found herself at the crossroads of love and wealth when her father presented her with a life-altering choice. In a world where wealth and status often take precedence, Angeline made a decision that echoed around the globe – she chose her heart over a hefty family inheritance, valued at 300 million US dollars, approximately 2500 crore INR.

Love Blossoms at Oxford

Angeline met Jediah Francis, her future husband, during their university years at Oxford. Amidst the dreamy spires and academic rigor of one of the world’s most prestigious institutions, a love story unfolded that would shake up societal norms and expectations. The couple’s relationship, however, was not welcomed by Angeline’s father. As the 44th richest person in Malaysia and a director of Corus Hotels, he had reservations about their union due to their differing financial backgrounds.

Choosing the Heart Over Wealth

When faced with the ultimatum of choosing between her inheritance and her love, Angeline chose the latter. In 2008, she married Jediah, embracing a life that prioritized love and togetherness over material comfort. This decision sent a powerful message – that love holds a value that cannot be measured in monetary terms. It’s a story that underscores the timeless truth that ‘love conquers all’.

A Global Echo

Angeline’s decision mirrors another high-profile instance when Japan’s Princess Mako relinquished her royal title to marry her college sweetheart, Kei Komuro, a commoner, back in 2021. Both these instances stand as resounding affirmations of the power of love over wealth and status. They serve as a testament to the courage it takes to defy societal pressure and choose one’s own path, reminding us all that sometimes, the heart’s call is worth more than any material gain.

Lifestyle Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

