'Love Bites': St. Louis Aquarium's Unique Valentine's Day Fundraiser

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, the St. Louis Aquarium has unveiled an unconventional fundraiser. The initiative, christened 'Love Bites,' takes a playful approach to heartbreak, enabling individuals to symbolically feed their past grievances to the aquarium's inhabitants. The initiative is not just a cathartic experience for those nursing past heartbreaks, but also serves a greater purpose, fueling the conservation and education programs of the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation.

The Mechanics of 'Love Bites'

For a small donation, participants can have a vegetable, mealworm, or cricket named after a former partner. These named items will then be fed to the animals at the aquarium, symbolizing the release of past resentments and the embrace of new beginnings. The donation tiers are set at $5, $10, and $25, ensuring that anyone can participate in this unique fundraiser.

Contributor's Reward and Impact

Contributors to the 'Love Bites' fundraiser will receive more than just the satisfaction of letting go of past relationships. As a token of appreciation, each donor will be gifted a digital Valentine's Day card, symbolizing their support for this one-of-a-kind initiative. This card can serve as a reminder of their contribution towards a noble cause.

Supporting Conservation and Education

Beyond its symbolic significance, the 'Love Bites' fundraiser serves a core philanthropic mission. All proceeds raised will be channeled directly towards the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation's conservation and education programs. These initiatives strive to uphold and promote the health of aquatic life, making each donation an investment in the future of our oceans and their inhabitants.

The fundraiser will run until noon on Valentine's Day. This gives donors ample time to participate, and an opportunity to mark the day of love in a unique and altruistic manner. Through 'Love Bites,' the St. Louis Aquarium offers a novel way to celebrate love, while championing the cause of conservation.