Aviation

Lost Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: A Breakthrough in Aviation Mystery

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:11 pm EST
Lost Indian Air Force AN-32 Aircraft Found After Seven Years: A Breakthrough in Aviation Mystery

After seven-and-a-half years of persistent search and speculation, the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) AN-32 aircraft, lost over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, has been traced. The aircraft’s debris, found at a depth of 3,400 meters, was identified using an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) deployed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology. The discovery at the probable crash site has provided a significant breakthrough in this aviation mystery.

Disappearance and Search Operations

The AN-32, aboard with 29 personnel, went missing on July 22, 2016, minutes after taking off from Chennai. The aircraft reportedly lost altitude rapidly before disappearing from the radar. The incident triggered one of the largest search operations in India, backed by the Indian Air Force and the Navy. However, the absence of an underwater locator beacon on the AN-32’s black box made the search operation exceedingly challenging.

A Breakthrough in The Investigation

The breakthrough in the case came when the AUV detected debris from a crashed aircraft on the seabed, 310 km off the Chennai coast. The search images confirmed that the wreckage belongs to the AN-32 aircraft. No other missing aircraft report in the same area corroborates that the located debris indeed belongs to the crashed IAF AN-32. This discovery, therefore, potentially concludes the protracted search and offers closure to the families of the personnel who were onboard.

Implications and Reflection

The discovery of the AN-32 debris not only solves an enduring aviation mystery but also underscores the importance of relentless pursuit in search and rescue operations. This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the risks involved in military aviation and the ultimate sacrifice made by the 29 personnel onboard. While the search may have reached an end, the echoes of this incident will continue to shape India’s aviation safety norms and protocols.

Aviation India Lifestyle
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

