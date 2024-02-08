Lost in the Woods: A Festival of Barrel-Aged Sour Beers at New Belgium Brewing Co.

This Saturday, February 10, New Belgium Brewing Co. in Fort Collins invites beer aficionados to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of barrel-aged sour beers at the "Lost in the Woods" beer festival. The event, a tribute to New Belgium's specialty beers aged in wooden fermentation vessels known as foeders, promises an unforgettable experience for both the palate and the senses.

Advertisment

A Symphony of Flavors in the Foeder Forest

Where: New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins

When: Saturday, February 10

Advertisment

Time: Event details unspecified

Tickets: $75

Nestled within the brewery's enchanting Foeder Forest—home to an impressive collection of 56 foeders—the festival offers an opportunity to savor the complex flavors of these artfully crafted brews. Each foeder, a large wooden vessel, contributes its unique character to the beer, resulting in a symphony of tastes that are both intriguing and delightful.

Advertisment

In addition to the beer tastings, the event will feature a DJ spinning tunes to keep the atmosphere lively and festive. Complimentary food will be provided, ensuring that guests can enjoy the libations without worrying about empty stomachs.

A Storybook Slumber Party Theme

In the spirit of the festival's whimsical atmosphere, attendees are encouraged to don their most comfortable pajamas and embrace the storybook slumber party theme. The fantastical setting, coupled with the cozy attire, promises an evening of merriment and camaraderie among fellow beer enthusiasts.

Advertisment

While the "Lost in the Woods" beer festival is undoubtedly the main attraction for many, Colorado offers a diverse array of events during this time. For those seeking alternative forms of entertainment, consider the following options:

The "Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine's Show" at the Oriental Theater in Denver on Wednesday, February 18. Tickets are priced between $22 and $25.

Loveland's Sweetheart Festival on Saturday, February 10, which introduces a 25-foot-tall flaming steel owl sculpture along with various activities including ice carving, live music, and food. The event is free to attend at Foundry Plaza.

Fortune Feimster's stand-up performance at Denver's Paramount Theatre on Friday, February 9. Ticket availability is limited.

The Denver Women's Chorus celebrates its 40th anniversary with HerStory, featuring music from Brandi Carlile and the Indigo Girls, among others. Performances are scheduled for February 10 at Parsons Theatre in Northglenn and on February 17 and 18 at other Denver locations, with tickets ranging from $23 to $50.

Raise a Glass to the Art of Brewing

As the countdown to the "Lost in the Woods" beer festival begins, anticipation builds for an unforgettable evening of exceptional beer, captivating music, and convivial company. The event not only showcases the craftsmanship and innovation of New Belgium Brewing Co. but also serves as a testament to the enduring allure of artisanal brewing.

So, gather your friends, don your most comfortable pajamas, and prepare to lose yourself in the enchanting world of the Foeder Forest this Saturday. Cheers to a memorable celebration of barrel-aged sour beers and the stories they inspire.