Los Tigres Del Norte Set to Electrify Go Tejano Day 2024 at RodeoHouston, Presented by Fiesta Mart

The stage is set for a historic musical rendezvous at RodeoHouston, as Los Tigres Del Norte, the iconic ensemble revered for their electrifying performances and a treasure trove of Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, gear up to headline Go Tejano Day on March 10, 2024. This much-anticipated event, brought to life by Fiesta Mart's unwavering sponsorship, promises to be a convergence of culture, music, and community spirit in a celebration that transcends boundaries.

Chart-topping Legends Return to RodeoHouston

With a legacy punctuated by seven Grammy and twelve Latin Grammy awards, Los Tigres Del Norte are no strangers to the limelight. Their return to the RodeoHouston stage since their last performance in 2019, which saw a record-shattering turnout, is not just a musical act but a cultural phenomenon. The band's unique blend of norteño music, a genre that speaks volumes of the trials and triumphs of life, resonates deeply with their audience, making their upcoming performance on Go Tejano Day an emblem of Tejano pride and heritage.

Fiesta Mart: A Pillar of Community and Culture

Behind the scenes of this musical extravaganza is Fiesta Mart, a name synonymous with diversity and community engagement. Marking its 29th consecutive year of sponsoring the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Fiesta Mart's role in this event is more than just a sponsorship; it's a testament to their commitment to celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that define Texas. The grocery retailer's efforts extend beyond Go Tejano Day, from participating in the downtown Houston Rodeo parade — where their float clinched the Best Theme award in 2023 — to hosting in-store celebrations and ticket giveaways, ensuring the spirit of the rodeo reaches every corner of the community.

Revamping Texas, One Store at a Time

The story of Fiesta Mart is a narrative of growth and transformation. Established in 1972, this Texas-based grocery chain has recently undertaken a significant remodeling of over 30 stores across the state. This initiative is part of a broader vision to enhance the shopping experience for its patrons, offering an eclectic mix of value-priced foods and specialty produce from around the globe. With plans to remodel all locations by the end of 2024, Fiesta Mart is not just preparing its stores for the future; it's shaping the future of retail in Texas.

As Go Tejano Day approaches, the excitement builds for what is poised to be a landmark event in RodeoHouston's 2024 season. With Los Tigres Del Norte at the helm, supported by Fiesta Mart's deep-rooted dedication to culture and community, the stage is set for a celebration that will echo in the hearts of attendees long after the last note has faded. This event encapsulates the essence of Texas' diverse heritage, reminding us that music and community are the threads that weave the fabric of our shared humanity.