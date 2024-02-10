Long Beach Polar Bear Splash: Keeping Wishes Alive for 24 Years

The annual Long Beach Polar Bear Splash, a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, is scheduled to take place today, February 10, 2024. This event marks its 24th year of raising funds for children with critical illnesses. Since its inception in 2000, the splash has generated over $9 million in donations.

Honoring Paulie Bradley's Legacy

The Polar Bear Splash is held in memory of Paulie Bradley, a local child who lost his battle with leukemia at the tender age of 4, before his wish could be granted. This event pays tribute to Paulie's spirit and aims to ensure that no child has to endure their illness without experiencing the joy of a fulfilled wish.

A Community Unites for a Noble Cause

Every year, the Long Beach Polar Bear Splash draws around 20,000 people, with between 5,000 and 7,000 participants braving the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The event has become the largest community fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, raising an average of $500,000 annually.

The Heartwarming Splash

As the participants gather on the beach, the air is filled with anticipation and camaraderie. At the signal, they rush towards the ocean, their cheers and laughter echoing across the shore. The moment they hit the freezing water is a testament to their collective spirit and commitment to making a difference.

"It's an incredible sight," shares Make-A-Wish volunteer organizer, Sarah Thompson. "To see so many people come together, overcome their fears, and take the plunge for these children...it's truly heartwarming."

The event is not just about the splash, though. It's a celebration of hope and resilience. Participants and spectators alike are moved by the stories of the children whose wishes have been granted thanks to the funds raised.

The Power of a Wish

According to Make-A-Wish, a wish can be a powerful catalyst for healing. It provides children with the strength to fight their illnesses and the hope to look forward to a brighter future. The Polar Bear Splash plays a crucial role in making these life-changing wishes come true.

As the 24th Long Beach Polar Bear Splash takes place today, it stands as a testament to the power of community and the enduring legacy of Paulie Bradley. Through this event, countless children with critical illnesses are given the chance to experience the magic of a wish come true.

