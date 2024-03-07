Long Beach Island Garden Club Masters Cascade Flower Designing at Workshop

On February 28, the Garden Club of Long Beach Island gathered at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brant Beach, where 35 members embarked on a journey to master the art of cascade flower designing. The workshop, one of three aimed at enhancing members' floral arrangement skills, was led by club president Lois Perry and aimed to prepare participants for upcoming community outreach and the May flower shows.

Exploring Cascade Design

Cascade flower designing, reminiscent of a flowing waterfall, involves arranging flowers and greenery in a downward-draping fashion. Participants were provided with a 12-inch-tall glass container, a plastic plate, pre-soaked oasis, and an array of flowers in summery hues to create their arrangements. This method, often favored for weddings and formal events, was new to many members, sparking creativity and enthusiasm.

Community Engagement and Outreach

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island not only focuses on enhancing the floral design skills of its members but also plays a significant role in community engagement. Through their participation in the May flower shows, open to the public, members have the opportunity to showcase their newly acquired cascade designing skills. Additionally, the club's outreach activities aim to spread the beauty of floral art throughout the community, enriching local events and gatherings.

Looking Forward

The successful workshop marks a step forward in the club's mission to foster a deeper appreciation for floral design among its members and the larger community. As the Garden Club of Long Beach Island continues to explore and teach various arrangement techniques, it remains committed to contributing to the vibrancy and aesthetic appeal of local events and displays. The enthusiasm and skill demonstrated by participants in the cascade designing workshop promise an exciting and visually captivating May flower show.