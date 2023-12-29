en English
Fashion

London Bride Honors Nigerian Heritage with Four Wedding Gowns

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Monique Amaka, a 30-year-old London native, made a resounding statement on her wedding day. She didn’t just walk down the aisle in one dress—she wore four, each one a homage to her Nigerian heritage and an expression of her vibrant personality. On a day that blended both Western and Nigerian traditions, she and her husband Bunmi, 31, donned multiple outfits to mirror the cultural significance of their union.

Four Dresses, One Bride

The day began with Monique in a white Mikado silk wedding gown—a classic choice for the Western ceremony. However, this was just the first act. The following outfits, each a testament to her Igbo heritage and Bunmi’s Yoruba roots, were all handmade in Nigeria and presented as gifts from her family. These weren’t just quick changes—the transformation from one dress to the next took about half an hour each, yet the transitions were seamless.

A Surprise in Silk and Culture

For Monique, some of these traditional outfits were a surprise, seen for the first time only days before the wedding. The creation of these unique pieces spanned eight months—a labor of love and tradition that matched the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, in a bridesmaid dress woven from the same fabric as her mother’s gowns.

One Venue, Two Ceremonies

The wedding was held at the Meridian Grand in North London, a grand affair attended by 450 guests. The day included a Western ceremony in the morning and a traditional Nigerian ceremony in the afternoon at the same venue. The couple’s commitment to honoring their roots was apparent in every detail, from their outfits to the dual ceremonies.

The Power of a Supportive Bridal Crew

Monique emphasized the vital role of a supportive bridal crew in pulling off such an ambitious endeavor. The outfit changes, while daunting, added a distinctive element to the celebration—one that she will cherish for years to come. They served as a vibrant reminder of her roots and a testament to her bold personality. The couple’s wedding day wasn’t just an exchange of vows; it was a celebration of culture, heritage, and personal expression.

Fashion Lifestyle Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

