Local Hero John Ward Receives Best Neighbor Award in Mount Prospect

A beacon of positivity and community spirit, John Ward, has been awarded the Best Neighbor Award at Mount Prospect's annual Shining Stars ceremony. The event, which took place on February 14, 2024, recognized Ward's significant contributions to the 200 S. Pine Street block, where he has resided since 2006.

A Des Plaines Native Turned Mount Prospect Hero

Growing up in Des Plaines, John Ward learned the importance of community and neighborly values. Upon moving to Mount Prospect in 2006, he discovered a neighborhood brimming with camaraderie and support. Captivated by this tight-knit community, Ward quickly became an integral part of the 200 S. Pine Street block.

The Helping Hand of 200 S. Pine Street

Known for his willingness to lend a hand, Ward has become the go-to person for computer and plumbing issues among his neighbors. His expertise, however, extends beyond technical assistance. Ward's enthusiasm for holiday decorations and special events has infused the block with a sense of joy and unity.

Holiday Magic and Community Celebrations

From organizing Christmas tree lightings and pumpkin carving parties to planning Fourth of July celebrations, Ward's passion for fostering community spirit is evident. During the Halloween season, his elaborate decorations transform his home into a must-see attraction. In fact, Ward's creativity earned him the Best Door and Windows award in a village-wide contest.

The Best Neighbor Award, presented annually by the village of Mount Prospect, recognizes a resident or business that embodies the essence of a good neighbor. By fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie, John Ward has undoubtedly made his block a better place to live. His dedication to community building serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us that even small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact.