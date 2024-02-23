Local Entrepreneurs Shine at Des Moines Home + Garden Show, Unveiling Iowa's Best to Thousands

As winter's chill begins to wane, the Des Moines Home + Garden Show emerges as a beacon of spring's imminent arrival, transforming the Iowa Events Center into a bustling marketplace of ideas, innovation, and community. This year's event, spanning a weekend packed with anticipation and excitement, brings together over two dozen local businesses in a special section dubbed the Made in Iowa market. Here, the essence of Iowa's entrepreneurial spirit is on full display, from the tantalizing flavors of Big Daddy's BBQ to the delicate beauty of the Iowa Flower Farm's blooms.

Spotlight on Local Legends

Among the array of local talents, Ike Seymour of Big Daddy's BBQ stands out, not just for his mouthwatering barbecue sauces but for the legacy he carries forward. The restaurant, a Des Moines staple founded by Seymour's father, may have closed its doors in 2002, but its spirit lives on through Ike's dedication. The Home + Garden Show offers him a platform unlike any other, allowing him to connect directly with customers, sharing stories and flavors that extend beyond the confines of a traditional market. Read more about Ike's journey and the impact of the show on his business.

Not far from the bustling BBQ stand, Cheri Sorensen of the Iowa Flower Farm paints a vivid picture of her passion for flora. Nestled outside Bondurant, her farm is a testament to the beauty and diversity of Iowa's landscape. The Home + Garden Show is more than just an event for Sorensen; it's an opportunity to meet face-to-face with gardening enthusiasts, share her expertise, and perhaps most importantly, learn from the collective wisdom of her fellow vendors.

A Gathering of Minds and Markets

This year's event is not just about showcasing products; it's a vibrant exchange of ideas, tips, and trends. With over 400 booths, including presentations on the Rose Farm Inspiration Stage from celebrities like Ati Williams of Netflix's 'Hack My Home', attendees are treated to a comprehensive experience that goes beyond shopping. The array of exhibitors and experts ensures that whether you're renovating, building, or simply seeking inspiration, the show has something for everyone.

Why This Matters

At its core, the Des Moines Home + Garden Show is more than an event; it's a catalyst for growth, connection, and inspiration. For local businesses like Big Daddy's BBQ and the Iowa Flower Farm, it represents a rare opportunity to engage with a wider audience, share their passion, and perhaps most importantly, feel the support of a community that values their craftsmanship and dedication. As the event wraps up, the impact of these interactions will resonate far beyond the confines of the Iowa Events Center, fostering a sense of pride and anticipation for what the next year will bring.

The doors open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, offering a weekend filled with discovery, taste, and the warmth of the Iowa spirit. Explore the full schedule and list of exhibitors to plan your visit. Whether you're a seasoned gardener, a food enthusiast, or simply looking for a slice of local culture, the Des Moines Home + Garden Show is a testament to the vibrant community spirit that thrives in Iowa.