LL Cool J Set to Make a Comeback in NCIS Hawai'i Season 3: Embracing New Dreams and Supporting Family

LL Cool J, the renowned rapper and NCIS Los Angeles star, is set to make a comeback in the third season of NCIS Hawai'i. While his role may be limited, fans are eager to see him reprise his character, Sam Hanna, and provide support to the lead agent, Jane Tennant.

From Music to TV: LL Cool J's Journey

In an interview, LL Cool J reflected on his successful transition from music to TV, attributing it to his strong work ethic and belief that dreams have no deadlines. As a two-time Grammy winner and 56-year-old rap legend, he continues to inspire with his dedication and passion.

Embracing New Experiences

As an empty nester following the graduation of his youngest daughter, Nina Simone Smith, from Berklee College of Music, LL Cool J expressed his excitement about the new experiences that come with playing his character in NCIS Hawai'i. He emphasized the importance of continuing to pursue dreams and fulfilling one's purpose.

Supporting Family Dreams

LL Cool J emphasized the importance of supporting his children in their pursuits, as well. His daughter Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith owns a denim company, son Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith works for his hip hop organization, and daughter Italia Anita Maria Smith Cardinez is a grandmother to three children. Despite his success, LL Cool J instills the value of hard work and avoiding spoiling his children.

With 3.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, LL Cool J continues to make his mark in the music industry while also excelling as an actor. Fans are thrilled to see him return to their screens in NCIS Hawai'i and are hopeful for a permanent role in the series.

