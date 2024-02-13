LL Cool J Returns to NCIS Hawai'i and Embraces Life as an Empty Nester

LL Cool J, the legendary rapper and actor, is set to return to television screens as Sam Hanna in the third season of NCIS Hawai'i. Fans can expect to see him in a limited capacity, helping the team tackle an action-packed case involving a breach in the U.S. Marshal's database. The news has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the star back on their screens.

Advertisment

From Empty Nest to Action-Packed Screens

LL Cool J and his wife, Simone I. Smith, are adjusting to a new phase in their lives as empty nesters. Their youngest child, Nina Simone Smith, recently graduated from Berklee College of Music and moved out, leaving the couple to navigate this significant life change.

Pursuing Dreams and Embracing Change

Advertisment

In an interview, LL Cool J emphasized the importance of pursuing dreams and fulfilling one's purpose, not just for his children, but for himself as well. He stressed that everyone should maximize their potential and not miss out on their own dreams. Despite his success, the rapper-turned-actor instilled the value of hard work in his children and ensured they didn't take their opportunities for granted.

Success Across Generations

LL Cool J and Simone I. Smith's other children have also achieved success in their respective fields. Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith, Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith, and Italia Anita Maria Smith-Cardinez have all carved out their own paths, demonstrating the importance of ambition and determination.

Advertisment

The couple's commitment to their family and individual pursuits is evident. While LL Cool J continues to work on his music and acting career, Simone I. Smith runs her jewelry line, Simone I. Smith Jewelry. The couple's ability to balance their personal and professional lives serves as an inspiration to many.

As fans eagerly anticipate LL Cool J's return to NCIS Hawai'i, they can also look forward to his upcoming projects. The actor recently appeared in a Coors Light commercial during the Super Bowl, proving that he remains a relevant force in the entertainment industry.

In the ever-evolving world of show business, LL Cool J's ability to adapt and thrive is a testament to his talent and resilience. As he once again takes on the role of Sam Hanna, viewers can expect the same dedication and passion that have defined his career.

Key Points: