Lifestyle

Living in Yakutia: A Tale of Survival and Beauty Amidst Extreme Cold

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Yulia Lytkina, a 35-year-old graphic designer and photographer, traces her roots back to the icy plains of Yakutia in the Sakha Republic, East Russia. This part of the world, where temperatures frequently plummet to -50C, is a testament to human resilience in the face of nature’s extremes. It’s a place where water freezes mid-air, and special clothing morphs from a fashion statement to a survival tool.

Life in the Permafrost

Yakutia, with its unforgiving landscape, is not for the faint of heart. Here, survival is an art, learned and perfected over generations. Residents rely on heavy-duty boots, jackets, and other special clothing to beat the chill. The biting cold necessitates the use of protective sheeting for vehicles, and engines must be started every two hours to prevent them from freezing. The cost of a complete winter outfit? Around 113,000 Russian Rubles, approximately £1,000 – a small price to pay for survival.

The Elements at Play

Despite the harsh conditions, Yulia finds a stark beauty in her homeland. The local scenery, a canvas of snow and ice, is breathtaking. The harsh climate also allows for a unique food preservation technique – freezing it outside. Life here is tied to the whims of the elements, with public transport being the preferred mode of travel in winter, and boats taking over when the rivers thaw in the summer.

A Testimony of Resilience

Yulia moved to Auckland, New Zealand, in 2020 for work, but the lessons from her homeland continue to shape her life. She carries with her the resilience and character shaped by the extreme climate of Yakutia. Even though Yakutia’s remote location poses challenges with undeveloped roads and high prices, Yulia’s heart still beats for the untamed beauty of her homeland. For her, it’s a testament to humanity’s ability to adapt and thrive, even in the face of the harshest conditions.

Lifestyle Russia Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

