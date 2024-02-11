Little Rock's Culinary Influencer: Shaniya Abrams, the Server Turned Food Guru

In the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas, a server named Shaniya Abrams is making waves in the local food scene. A proud member of the Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom team, Abrams recently claimed the 2024 Arkansas Times Readers Choice award for Best Server. Yet, her culinary influence extends beyond the walls of the restaurant, thanks to her Instagram page, savouringshaniya, which offers insider tips on the city's hidden gems and irresistible dishes.

From Server to Food Guru

Abrams' journey in the food industry began as a server, a role that allowed her to connect with customers and share her love for food. Recognizing that service industry workers possessed a wealth of knowledge about local eateries, she decided to create savouringshaniya, a platform dedicated to helping others navigate the diverse and vibrant Little Rock food scene.

Her Instagram page quickly gained traction, with locals and tourists alike seeking her recommendations on where to dine and drink. From the best Monday night meals to the perfect Sunday patio vibes, Abrams' guides became essential resources for those looking to savor the city's culinary delights.

Savouring SoMa: A Sold-Out Success

Encouraged by the overwhelming response to her Instagram page, Abrams decided to take her food expertise to the next level. She organized her first guided tapas tour, "Savouring SoMa," which sold out within 24 hours of its announcement. The tour took participants on a gastronomic adventure through Little Rock's South Main Street (SoMa) district, highlighting the area's rich cultural history and its thriving food scene.

A Passion for People and Food

For Abrams, the joy of working in the food industry lies in the connections she makes with customers. "I love interacting with people and curating their dining experiences," she shares. "There's something magical about helping someone discover a new favorite dish or restaurant."

When asked about her personal favorite spot in Little Rock, Abrams doesn't hesitate: "Mt. Fuji is my go-to. If I had to choose my last meal before leaving town, it would be their sushi rolls and ramen." She also reveals a couple of underrated gems she wishes more people knew about, Al Seraj and La Terraza, both of which offer unique and unforgettable dining experiences.

As Shaniya Abrams continues to build her reputation as a trusted source in the Little Rock food scene, she remains committed to sharing her passion for food and people. With her Instagram page, guided tours, and exceptional service, she's not only enriching the city's culinary landscape but also bringing its diverse community closer together, one delicious bite at a time.

In a world where food transcends borders and unites people, Shaniya Abrams stands as a testament to the power of knowledge, passion, and connection. Her savouringshaniya platform and guided tours serve as a beacon for food lovers seeking to explore the rich tapestry of flavors that Little Rock has to offer.

From her humble beginnings as a server to her current role as a culinary influencer, Abrams has demonstrated that a genuine love for food and a dedication to sharing that passion can create meaningful experiences and foster a sense of belonging in even the most unexpected places.