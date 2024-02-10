Little Duck: The Rescued Pekin Duck Teaching Pre-K Students Empathy and Responsibility

Nestled within the heart of Charlottesville, Becky Lynch's pre-kindergarten class at the Covenant School has welcomed an extraordinary new member. Little Duck, a rescued 10-month-old white Pekin duck, has become an integral part of the classroom dynamics, offering lessons in empathy, responsibility, and the circle of life.

The Unlikely Classroom Companion

Little Duck's journey to the Covenant School began in April when Lynch discovered her in a confined space, struggling with limited food and water. Moved by the duck's plight, Lynch decided to bring her into her classroom, hoping to teach her students about compassion and the importance of caring for animals.

Since then, Little Duck has become an unofficial mascot and therapist for the class. She joins the children during storytime, waddling around the room and often nestling herself among the students. Her calming presence has proven especially helpful for children who feel anxious or overwhelmed, providing them with a sense of comfort and companionship.

A Duck-Themed Tie and a Weekly Caretaker

The school's interim head, Bill Zimmerman, has embraced Little Duck's arrival with enthusiasm. He has even started wearing a duck-themed tie to work, celebrating the unique addition to the school community.

Every week, a new student is appointed as Little Duck's caretaker. This responsibility includes ensuring that Little Duck's food and water needs are met, as well as providing her with plenty of love and attention. This rotation not only helps the students learn about animal care but also fosters a sense of ownership and pride in their classroom community.

Lessons in Empathy and the Circle of Life

Little Duck's presence in the classroom has extended beyond providing comfort and companionship. She has become a powerful tool for teaching the children about the circle of life and the importance of empathy towards all living creatures.

Through caring for Little Duck, the students are learning valuable lessons about responsibility and the interconnectedness of all living things. They are also gaining a deeper understanding of the world around them, as they watch Little Duck grow and thrive in her new environment.

As the school year progresses, Little Duck's influence continues to ripple through the Covenant School community. She will even make an appearance in this year's yearbook, a testament to the impact she has had on the students and staff alike.

With her own official faculty and staff ID card, Little Duck has truly become a cherished member of the Covenant School family. Her story serves as a reminder of the profound impact that a single act of kindness can have, not only on the life of an animal in need but also on the lives of those around her.

As the children of Becky Lynch's pre-kindergarten class continue to grow and learn, they will carry with them the lessons they have learned from their unlikely classroom companion. Little Duck's legacy will live on, inspiring future generations to show compassion, empathy, and care for all living creatures.