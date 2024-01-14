en English
Lifestyle

Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian Open Up About Their Sex Lives; 50 Cent Chooses Abstinence

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian Open Up About Their Sex Lives; 50 Cent Chooses Abstinence

In an era where celebrities are increasingly open about their personal lives, Lisa Rinna and Kim Kardashian have openly discussed their sex lives, providing a candid look into celebrity intimacy. Meanwhile, rapper 50 Cent has chosen a different path, opting for abstinence to focus on his goals.

Intimacy in the Spotlight: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna, beloved for her roles in ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ has candidly shared details about her sex life with husband Harry Hamlin. Emphasizing that while their intimate encounters may not be as frequent as during their younger years, they remain profoundly fulfilling. The couple, married since 1997 and parents to two daughters, consciously carve out intimate time together amidst their bustling lives.

Kim Kardashian: A Candid Conversation

Similarly, reality TV queen Kim Kardashian has not shied away from talking about her sex life. During an appearance on Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series, Kardashian revealed a preference for makeup sex and even discussed joining the ‘mile high club’ with Bieber, who is married to Justin Bieber. Justin himself has previously hinted at an active sex life with Hailey during a concert.

50 Cent: A Different Approach

Contrasting with these open discussions about sex, rapper 50 Cent has announced a different approach – choosing abstinence to focus on his goals for the year. This decision underlines the diverse perspectives on sex and intimacy among celebrities, with some seeing it as an integral part of their lives and others choosing to abstain for personal or professional reasons.

Jane Fonda: A Humorous Perspective

Adding to these diverse narratives, Jane Fonda, at 86, humorously reflected on her perspective on sex and intimacy. The veteran actress indicated that she has a specific type in mind if she were to consider a lover, but also acknowledged her contentment with being single. This light-hearted perspective, coupled with the candid revelations from Rinna, Kardashian, and 50 Cent, offers an enlightening glimpse into the evolving conversations around sex, intimacy, and personal choices in the celebrity world.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

