Lisa Barlow Debuts Bangs, Causing Stir on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live'

Lisa Barlow, a prominent figure in 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' and the founder of Vida Tequila, recently made headlines with her latest hair transformation. The star debuted her new hairstyle with bangs on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live,' stirring up a wave of reactions from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Andy Cohen Announces Barlow's Transformation

The unveiling of Barlow's new look was done by none other than the show's host, Andy Cohen. In an interesting twist, Cohen conducted an on-air poll asking viewers to vote on whether they considered Barlow's new hairstyle 'hot or not.' The poll's results were surprising, with a staggering 84% of the audience voting against the bangs. The results, along with viewers' reactions, were subsequently shared across various social media platforms.

Lala Kent, the star of 'Vanderpump Rules' and a Utah native, was among the celebrities who expressed their opinions on Barlow's new 'do. Despite having worn bangs herself on the night's episode, Kent was not in favor of Barlow's hairstyle. The celebrity's negative feedback added to the mixed responses Barlow's new look received.

Barlow's Hairstylist Backs the Decision

Despite the criticism, Barlow's hairstylist, Mitchell Ramazon, stood by the decision to get bangs. He pointed out the benefits of the cooler weather for styling and predicted that the bangs would likely grow out by summer. Barlow herself seems to be embracing the change and personal care, as evidenced by her discussion of her must-have fashion and beauty items in a recent interview with Page Six Style.

In the interview, Barlow divulged her love for high-end fashion pieces as well as her appreciation for practical items like Clorox Disinfecting Wipes. The star's new hairstyle and her commitment to personal care have undoubtedly added another layer to her public persona, sparking further interest among her fans and followers.