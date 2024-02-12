Linda Robson Divorces Husband Mark Dunford After 33 Years: A Journey of Self-Discovery

In a heartfelt revelation, Birds of a Feather actress and Loose Women star, Linda Robson, confirmed her divorce from husband Mark Dunford after three decades of marriage. Addressing the split for the first time in an interview with OK! magazine, she revealed that they had drifted apart and decided to separate amicably.

A 33-Year Journey Comes to an End

The much-loved television personality, Linda Robson, shared the news that she and her husband of 33 years, Mark Dunford, are parting ways. The announcement comes after months of speculation, with Robson finally breaking her silence in an exclusive interview.

Growing Apart and Embracing Change

Linda described the split as not being "dramatic," explaining that they had grown apart over the years. The actress, known for her vibrant and sociable personality, highlighted the differences that led to their decision. "Mark doesn't enjoy social situations as much as I do," she said, acknowledging that their contrasting preferences played a role in their separation.

Overcoming Challenges and Looking Forward

During the interview, Robson also opened up about her struggles with alcoholism and OCD, which took a toll on her relationship. At one point, she was even on suicide watch. However, she is now sober and determined to focus on her children and her new way of living.

Expressing her contentment with being single, she shared her plans to move into a new two-bedroom house near her kids, while selling their old home in Islington, Central London. With her friends and family by her side, Robson is optimistic about her future and the lessons she has learned along the way.

Although the news of their divorce may come as a surprise to fans, Robson's honesty and courage in sharing her story serves as a reminder that personal growth and self-discovery can sometimes lead to new paths in life.