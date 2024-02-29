Linda L. Kelley Shelter Waives Dog Adoption Fees Amid Overcapacity Crisis

In an urgent response to an overcapacity crisis, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter in Prince Frederick, Maryland, has announced the waiving of adoption fees for all dogs through Saturday, March 9. This initiative aims to encourage the community to open their hearts and homes to a canine companion in need, while ensuring the continuation of regular adoption procedures. The shelter, overwhelmed with dogs of all ages and personalities seeking forever homes, emphasizes the importance of adoption, fostering, or rescue placements.

Adoption and Fostering Opportunities

With the shelter at full capacity, the public is urged to consider adoption or fostering as a way to not only provide a loving home to a needy animal but also to alleviate the pressure on the facility. Fostering offers a temporary reprieve for dogs, allowing the shelter to gather more information on each animal, thereby facilitating the matching process with suitable adopters. Prospective adopters and foster carers are encouraged to visit the shelter's website or the facility in person to meet the dogs and learn more about the adoption and fostering process.

Benefits of Adoption and Fostering

Adopting or fostering a dog from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter comes with numerous benefits. Not only does it give animals a second chance at life, but it also provides companionship and numerous mental and physical health benefits to their human counterparts. The shelter provides essential support including free food, beds, vaccines, neutering, and veterinary care for fostered dogs, as highlighted by similar initiatives in Sonoma County and the successful Reading Rovers program in Pasadena. By choosing to adopt or foster, individuals play a crucial role in freeing up valuable shelter space, thereby enabling the shelter to assist more animals in need.

Community Support Essential

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, an open admission facility managed by the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, relies heavily on community support to continue its mission. With the current overcapacity crisis, the shelter appeals to the public's generosity and kindness to consider adoption or fostering. The shelter's doors are open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for those interested in making a life-changing difference in an animal's life. For more information on the adoption process or to schedule an intake appointment, interested parties are encouraged to call 410-535-7387 or visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

As the community comes together to support the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter during this critical time, the collective effort not only benefits the dogs in need but also enriches the lives of those who choose to adopt or foster. This initiative serves as a reminder of the impact compassion and action can have on addressing animal overpopulation and finding loving homes for pets in need.