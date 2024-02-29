Limerick Man Wins €150,000 From €7 Lotto Scratchcard, Plans Surprise Family Holiday

A Limerick resident's routine purchase turned extraordinary when he won €150,000 from a €7 scratchcard, sparking joy and future holiday plans. The lucky winner, choosing to stay anonymous, secured his fortune with the All Cash Surprise scratchcard from the Daybreak Store at Collins and Quinlan service station, near University Hospital Limerick. This win marks one of the first top prizes claimed in the newly launched scratchcard game.

Winning Moment and Reaction

The fortunate Limerick man shared his winning moment, revealing it was a result of a simple weekly treat turned into a life-changing event. "I usually buy a scratchcard at the end of every week, and this time, my curiosity was piqued by the new All Cash scratchcard," he explained. The realization of his win came swiftly as the first panel scratched revealed the winning number. Doubting his luck initially, confirmation from the lottery's claims department turned his disbelief into overwhelming joy. "It's just incredible," he expressed, still coming to terms with the windfall.

Future Plans and Family Surprise

With the winnings not yet disclosed to his family, the Limerick man is excited to share the good news and the wealth. "Of course, I'll be spreading the joy with them and looking after them as much as I can," he stated, highlighting his intention to ensure his family benefits from his good fortune. Additionally, the man is already planning a holiday to celebrate properly. "I've already started planning for a nice holiday to let the win soak in properly," he added, envisioning a break that would allow him to fully appreciate his newfound financial freedom.

Scratchcard Success

The introduction of the €7 All Cash Surprise game has brought significant wins to players, with over €350,000 won in two counties, as reported by Limerick Live. The Limerick man's story is just one example of how a simple act of buying a scratchcard can turn into an extraordinary event, bringing unexpected joy and possibilities.

The community and future players are undoubtedly inspired by such wins, looking forward to their own chance at luck. As the game continues to gain popularity, more stories of fortune and plans for the future are expected to emerge, highlighting the impact of lottery games on everyday lives.