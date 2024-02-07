LifeTown to Receive Grant for Pedestrian Safety Program for Students with Autism

LifeTown, a pioneering 53,000 square foot center dedicated to individuals with special needs, is poised to receive a substantial grant for the launch of a novel pedestrian safety program designed specifically for students with autism. This unique center, a first in its region, offers an array of facilities tailored to meet the recreational, therapeutic, and educational needs of children, teens, and adults with special needs.

Advertisment

Grant to Enhance Pedestrian Safety

The grant's objective is to support the creation and implementation of a pedestrian safety program—an addition to the already extensive services provided by LifeTown. The program aims at equipping students with vital street safety skills. This includes the installation of new traffic lights and crossing signals, critical tools for mastering real-world situations.

LifeTown's Commitment

Advertisment

The center's commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with autism and other special needs is evident. The continuous efforts to provide specialized programs and resources attest to this dedication. LifeTown is not merely a center; it's a community that envisions a world where every individual, regardless of their abilities, can lead a fulfilling life.

Partnership and Research

LifeTown has also forged a partnership with DCH Audi Millburn, reflecting the importance of collaboration in making societal changes. Furthermore, a recent study by Rutgers University underscores the need for such programs. The research found that many New Jersey adults with autism struggle to safely cross the road. This pedestrian safety initiative could be a game-changer for individuals with autism, offering them increased independence and confidence in navigating their surroundings.