Library's Age Policy Questioned After Autistic Man Barred from Children's Room

IRVINGTON - Matt Maillet, a 31-year-old with autism and Prader-Willi Syndrome, and his family are challenging the West Harrison library's decision to prohibit him from the children's room, sparking a wider debate on inclusivity and age policies in public spaces. The incident has led to a community petition and discussions about how libraries can better serve adults with developmental disabilities.

Advertisment

Community Response and Legal Perspectives

A change.org petition initiated by Kayla Brown, Matt's caregiver, has garnered significant support, advocating for policy adjustments to accommodate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Peter Zummo, a retired lawyer and parent of a child with autism, weighed in on the legal aspects, suggesting that while age segregation might not be inherently illegal, it raises questions about inclusivity and public perception.

Library's Stance and Policy Details

Advertisment

Despite outreach from Matt's family, the Harrison Library Director and board President declined to comment, citing patron privacy. The library's website outlines that the children's room is primarily for children under 12, but exceptions are made for specific circumstances. This has prompted a debate on whether mental age should be considered in such policies.

Implications for Inclusivity and Awareness

Dan Maillet, Matt's father, hopes this situation will encourage a broader conversation about the needs and comfort of those with developmental disabilities. The case highlights the ongoing struggle for inclusion and the importance of community spaces being accessible and welcoming to all, regardless of age or ability.