en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024

In a bold move to redefine clothing care, LG Electronics has showcased its high-tech LG Styler at CES 2024. The latest Styler model is packed with innovative features, including a handheld high-pressure steamer, the Dynamic Moving Hanger, and Dual TrueSteam technology. These additions aim to optimize the efficiency of clothes refreshing cycles and deliver unparalleled convenience to users.

The Handheld Steamer: A Game Changer in Clothing Care

The new handheld steamer is a first for the Styler series and promises to revolutionize the way we care for our clothes. This device uses high-pressure steam to penetrate deep into fabrics, easily removing wrinkles. It negates the need for a separate iron, making the garment care process more streamlined. Furthermore, the compact design of the handheld steamer allows for easy storage, adding to its appeal.

Dynamic Moving Hanger & Dual TrueSteam: Enhancing Efficiency

The Dynamic Moving Hanger is another innovative feature of the new LG Styler. This upgraded system provides enhanced dust removal, deodorization, drying, and wrinkle mitigation through a twisting and rotating motion. The Dual TrueSteam technology employs two heaters for precise steam control. This ensures a gentle yet effective treatment for delicate fabrics. It’s also the driving force behind Styler’s Sanitary cycle, which eradicates over 99.99 percent of germs and bacteria, offering a hygienic solution for clothing care.

Ventilation and Dehumidification: Beyond Clothing Care

The LG Styler doesn’t just stop at clothes. With its built-in ventilation system and dehumidification function, it promotes air circulation and moisture collection, contributing to a more comfortable indoor environment. The new model also features a Pants Press for wrinkle-free creases and an LCD touchscreen for user-friendly operation.

LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, known for its smart solutions and home appliances, continues to push boundaries with offerings like the LG Styler. This product underscores LG’s commitment to improving quality of life, convenience, and health benefits for consumers.

0
Lifestyle
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Swadheen Symposium: Celebrating Jankidevi Bajaj and Indian Textile Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

By Olalekan Adigun

Markham's Helping Hands 2023 Food Bank Drive: A Testament to Community Spirit

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Love Conquers All: Heiress Angeline Francis Rejects $300M Inheritance for Love

By BNN Correspondents

LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024 ...
@Fashion · 1 min
LG Electronics Unveils Innovative Clothing Care Solution at CES 2024 ...
heart comment 0
San Diego Springs to Life: A Summer of Music, Festivals, and More

By Geeta Pillai

San Diego Springs to Life: A Summer of Music, Festivals, and More
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection

By Dil Bar Irshad

Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Planet Vegan Rises from the Ashes: From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

By Muhammad Jawad

Planet Vegan Rises from the Ashes: From Food Truck to Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant
Terry Dubrow’s New Hair Color Sparks Fan Reactions: A Look at His Eventful Year

By BNN Correspondents

Terry Dubrow's New Hair Color Sparks Fan Reactions: A Look at His Eventful Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
41 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
43 seconds
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
53 seconds
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
56 seconds
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
1 min
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
1 min
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
1 min
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
1 min
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
1 min
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
20 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app