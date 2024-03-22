'Let's Raya!' 2024 Ignites Cultural Festivities: Splendour Awaits at ICC, April 4-7

'Let's Raya!', the annual cultural fiesta, is gearing up to make a grand return from April 4th to 7th at the International Convention Centre, under the dazzling theme 'The Splendour Awaits'. A significant ceremony marked the occasion yesterday, with key companies signing up as partners, facilitated by Hambali bin Pehin Dato Haji Mohd Salleh for Thevent.Co. Over 60 vendors were briefed on the essentials - safety, logistics, and promotional strategies - ensuring the event not only celebrates Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri but also leaves an indelible mark on its visitors.

Partnerships and Preparations

At the heart of 'Let's Raya!' are the partnerships that breathe life into the event. Leading companies have come forward, sealing their commitments in a ceremony that promises to bring the best of culture, fashion, and delicacies to the fore. These collaborations are set to enhance the overall experience, offering attendees a rich tapestry of traditional and contemporary offerings.

Vendor Briefing and Expectations

The event's success hinges not just on the partnerships but also on the meticulous preparations of over 60 vendors. They have been equipped with detailed guidelines covering safety protocols, logistics, and how to maximize promotional opportunities. This briefing ensures that every participant, from food stalls to fashion outlets, aligns with the grand vision of 'The Splendour Awaits', aiming to surpass the expectations of thousands of visitors.

Celebrating Culture and Festivity

'Let's Raya!' is more than just an event; it's a celebration of the spirit of Ramadhan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri. With an array of delicacies, accessories, and fashion wear, the event promises to be a memorable experience that reflects the cultural richness of the season. It's an opportunity for families and friends to come together, creating memories that last a lifetime amidst the splendour that awaits at the International Convention Centre.

As 'Let's Raya!' 2024 approaches, the anticipation builds for an event that promises to be a highlight of this year's cultural calendar. With meticulous planning, strategic partnerships, and a focus on delivering an unparalleled visitor experience, 'The Splendour Awaits' is more than just a theme; it's a promise of celebration, culture, and unforgettable moments.