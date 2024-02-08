Lennar Introduces Unmatched Amenities at Stillwater, a Premier 55+ Active Adult Community

Lennar Unveils Unprecedented Amenities at Stillwater, a 55+ Active Adult Community

In the sprawling landscape of Manteca, California, Lennar Corporation, a distinguished national homebuilder, has embarked on an ambitious project to elevate the living experience for active adults. On February 8, 2024, Lennar initiated the construction of an extensive amenity package at Stillwater, a 55+ active adult master-planned community encompassing 549 homesites and 784 acres.

A Haven of Leisure and Wellness

Stillwater is set to redefine the concept of active adult living, with an array of amenities tailored to the lifestyle of its vibrant community. The new additions will include a clubhouse, restaurant, golf pro shop, event lawn, fitness center, bar, parlor, and golf cart parking. These features will complement the existing swimming pool, tennis and pickleball courts, driving range, and the pièce de résistance, the 18-hole Stillwater Golf Course.

This golf course, a marvel of innovative design, has already earned recognition from Sports Illustrated as the Most Innovative Course Design of 2022. Designed by Bobby Weed, it offers a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

Homes Designed for Modern Living

Stillwater presents a diverse selection of home options, with 13 distinct floorplans for both multi-family and single-family residences. These homes, ranging from 1,503 to 2,270 square feet, offer configurations of two to four bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half baths. Some residences even feature Lennar's Next Gen 'Home Within a Home' layout, a perfect solution for multi-generational living, complete with separate entrances and facilities.

All homes at Stillwater are part of Lennar's Everything's Included program, ensuring popular options and upgrades come standard in the base price. These modern homes boast features such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer fixtures.

Residents of Stillwater receive a complimentary membership to Stillwater Golf and Country Club, granting access to a host of amenities, including the acclaimed golf course, driving range with Top Tracer technology, swimming pool, and multiple sports courts. The community also boasts a picturesque pond, picnic areas, walking paths, and a gated entrance for added security and peace of mind.

With prices starting in the high $200,000s, Stillwater presents an attractive option for active adults seeking a vibrant, engaged community and a lifestyle that caters to their needs and preferences.

As a company with over six decades of experience in homebuilding, Lennar Corporation offers a range of services, including mortgage financing, title and closing services, and commercial real estate loans. The company is also involved in multifamily property development and technological innovations through its LENX division.

Lennar's commitment to creating exceptional living environments for all stages of life is evident in the Stillwater community. With its focus on wellness, social activities, and pet-friendly facilities, Stillwater promises a healthy, active, and connected lifestyle for its residents.

As the construction of the new amenities commences, the anticipation grows. Stillwater stands poised to become a beacon of active adult living, offering a haven where residents can thrive, connect, and create lasting memories.