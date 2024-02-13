Leigh Works: The Innovative Coworking Space Revitalizing Leigh Town Centre

In the heart of Leigh town centre, a family business is set to launch an innovative coworking space, breathing new life into the local community. Leigh Works, the brainchild of Lauren King and Chris Minshall, is poised to make a significant impact on the town's burgeoning entrepreneurial scene.

Advertisment

A Hybrid Family Venture

Leigh Works was born out of a successful partnership between King, a talented makeup artist, and Minshall, a skilled tattoo artist. The duo began working together during the lockdown, and their combined talents quickly became a recipe for success. The first floor of the town centre space houses King's semi-permanent makeup services and training courses, while Minshall's tattoo business occupies the ground floor.

Their unique approach to collaboration has created a warm and welcoming environment for clients of both businesses. King and Minshall share clients and maintain fair pricing with offers and charity events, showcasing their commitment to the local community.

Advertisment

A Flourishing Partnership Against All Odds

Despite the challenges posed by the cost of living, Leigh Works has managed to thrive. King recently received the prestigious Makeup Artist of the Year Award at the North West Hair and Beauty Awards, further cementing the venture's reputation for excellence.

Their secret? A strong focus on client satisfaction and a genuine passion for their craft. "We wanted to create a space where people feel comfortable and valued," says King. "Our clients are like family to us, and we're always looking for ways to give back to the community that supports us."

Advertisment

The Future of Work in Leigh Town Centre

With the launch of their coworking space, Leigh Works is set to redefine the concept of work in the town centre. The ground floor will feature private offices, conference rooms, workshops, and shared desks for over 100 people. The project, estimated to cost £260,000, is funded by GMCVO.

The new space aims to provide a collaborative and inspiring environment for local entrepreneurs, freelancers, and businesses. By fostering a sense of community and collaboration, Leigh Works hopes to contribute to the town's economic growth and development.

As Leigh town centre continues to evolve, Leigh Works stands as a testament to the power of family, collaboration, and the entrepreneurial spirit. With its innovative approach to coworking and a strong commitment to the local community, this family business is set to make a lasting impact on the town's landscape.