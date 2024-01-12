LEGO Celebrates Chinese New Year with Auspicious Dragon Set

In a move that resonates with the spirit of the upcoming Chinese New Year, LEGO has unveiled its latest creation—the Auspicious Dragon set. This new set, launched in celebration of the Year of the Dragon, has been sighted at Costco, where shoppers have reported a 25% discount on the retail price. The Auspicious Dragon set, bearing the mark of prosperity, wisdom, authority, health, and protection in Chinese culture, stands poised to become a festive centerpiece in homes around the world.

Red Dragon: Symbol of Fortune

The Auspicious Dragon LEGO set is not merely a collection of 1,171 pieces destined to form an intricate, posable dragon. It is also a representation of the Red Dragon, a symbol of luck and good fortune in Chinese culture. This festive centerpiece, recommended for ages 10 and up, stands an impressive 10 inches tall and 13.5 inches long when fully assembled. The set also comes complete with a ‘buildable rock in the sea’ platform, enhancing its display potential and reinforcing its cultural significance.

Costco’s Surprise Discount

Just 10 days after its release, a Reddit user reported finding this LEGO set at a Costco store for the discounted price of $67.99, a significant drop from the original $89.99. However, this deal seems to be available only in-store, as the set is not listed on Costco’s website. LEGO enthusiasts seeking to add this auspicious dragon to their collection at a discounted price are advised to check their local Costco stores for availability.

Availability Elsewhere

For those unable to snag a deal at Costco, the Auspicious Dragon LEGO set can be purchased at its full price from various retailers including Amazon, LEGO.com, and Walmart. As the Chinese New Year draws near, this set represents an opportunity for LEGO enthusiasts and those celebrating the Year of the Dragon to bring home a symbol of prosperity, wisdom, and good fortune. Additional details about the dragon’s cultural significance can be accessed through the LEGO Builder app, enhancing the building experience and promoting cultural understanding.