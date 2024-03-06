Leap Year Centenarian Floyd Van Alstyne Celebrates 104 Years with History, Family, and Wisdom

At 104 years old, Floyd Van Alstyne's life is a rich tapestry woven with decades of history, a deep love for reading, and an unbreakable bond with his wife, Marjorie. Living in East Barnard, Floyd's story is not just about longevity but about a life lived with purpose and learning, evident from the historical artifacts that adorn his home to the books that continue to fuel his intellect.

From World War II Veteran to Community Pillar

Discharged from World War II in November 1945, Floyd purchased his now historic East Barnard home just 15 days later, where he has resided ever since. His journey from a young serviceman to a community pillar highlights the importance of adaptability and dedication. Floyd's career spanned various roles - from logging with teams of horses at the age of 15 to clearing the top of Jay Peak Resort and contributing to the construction of Vermont interstates. His lifelong commitment to learning, symbolized by his current reading of the Vermont Constitution, underscores his belief in constant growth and the power of knowledge.

Family Ties and Genealogical Discoveries

Married to Marjorie for 76 years, Floyd's home is a treasure trove of memories and collections, including an impressive array of elephant statues and historical artifacts. One intriguing aspect of Floyd and Marjorie's life together is their shared lineage, tracing back to a common grandfather eight generations ago, a discovery that brings both humor and a sense of destiny to their long-shared journey. Floyd's passion for genealogy has not only connected him with his past but has also provided a rich narrative for his family, preserving their history for generations to come.

Legacy of Learning and Longevity

Floyd attributes his longevity to a life of mental activity and physical work. From his early days of logging to running a maple farm and sawmill, Floyd's life exemplifies the benefits of staying active and engaged. Even as mobility challenges have necessitated the use of a wheelchair, Floyd's independence and movement around his home demonstrate his resilience. His advice for a long, fulfilling life - a commitment to learning, understanding, and family - serves as a reminder of the values that truly matter.

Floyd Van Alstyne's life story, particularly as he celebrates what is technically his 26th birthday due to his leap day birth, offers a unique perspective on the passage of time, the importance of history, and the enduring power of love and learning. As Floyd continues to share his wisdom and experiences, his legacy is a beacon of inspiration, showcasing the profound impact one individual's journey can have across a century.