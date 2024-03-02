LEAP Awards Honor Katya Armistead, Kristen Miller for Exceptional Community Service in Santa Barbara

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner., a pivotal organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of children and families in Santa Barbara County, recently celebrated its 5th annual awards ceremony, shining a spotlight on two remarkable community leaders, Katya Armistead and Kristen Miller, for their significant contributions. The virtual event, hosted by Lori Goodman and Ernesto Paredes, was not only a testament to the awardees' dedication but also a successful fundraiser, amassing over $37,000 to support LEAP's mission.

Advertisment

Champions for Children and Families

Katya Armistead, serving as the assistant vice chancellor and dean of student life at UC Santa Barbara, has been instrumental in mentoring and supporting students, ensuring they have the resources to thrive and succeed. Her efforts, deeply aligned with LEAP's objectives, underscore the importance of nurturing young adults into future leaders. Kristen Miller, as the executive director of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, has championed affordable and accessible childcare, a critical component of the local economy and a shared value with LEAP. Their recognition at the LEAP Awards reaffirms the impact of their work in fostering a supportive community environment.

Empowering the Community Through Leadership

Armistead's and Miller's careers are marked by their unwavering dedication to community service and leadership. Armistead, with her extensive experience in campus leadership at UCSB, actively promotes inclusion and equitable access, reflecting her commitment to student welfare. Meanwhile, Miller's leadership at the chamber has been pivotal in advocating for business and economic development, with a special focus on addressing childcare needs. Their roles in various nonprofits and boards exemplify their broad impact on Santa Barbara County's social and economic wellbeing.

The LEAP Awards not only celebrate individual achievements but also highlight the collective effort required to address the challenges facing children and families in Santa Barbara County. The funds raised during the event will bolster LEAP's Family Resource Center and Children's Center, crucial in mitigating the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma through quality childcare and family support services.