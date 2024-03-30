Laura Woods and Adam Collard's Romantic Mexican Getaway: Love, Tattoos, and Future Plans

Laura Woods, 36, and Adam Collard, 28, recently shared a glimpse into their romantic escapade in Mexico, captivating fans with their love-filled moments and new tattoos, symbolizing their deep connection and shared experiences. The TNT Sports presenter and the Love Island star, who have been in a relationship since last July, have openly expressed their affection for each other, defying critics and looking forward to a future together.

Romance in Paradise

The couple's getaway was filled with romantic dinners and beach outings, with Woods sharing a snapshot of them sharing a kiss at the Checkpoint Ciao pizza restaurant in Tulum. This trip not only offered them a chance to unwind but also to celebrate their relationship milestones. Both Collard and Woods commemorated their love with new tattoos, with Collard's 'ALWAYS' ink and Woods' tattoos for 'someone I love' and 'something I lost' stirring curiosity among their followers.

Defying the Critics

Despite facing criticism from Collard's exes and the public's scrutiny over their age difference, Woods and Collard have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other. Collard's declaration of Woods as 'The One' and his vision of a future involving marriage and children underscore the seriousness of their relationship. Their interaction on social media, replacing past flings with genuine love and affection, has endeared them even more to their fans.

Looking Ahead

