L'Auberge de Sedona Celebrates 40 Years of Connection with Curated Experiences and Luxurious Packages

L'Auberge de Sedona, a beloved resort nestled in the breathtaking red rocks of Sedona, Arizona, marks its 40th anniversary in 2024. The milestone celebration invites guests to partake in a series of extraordinary experiences, packages, and events that honor the resort's rich history and tradition of connection.

Advertisment

40 Years of Connection: Curated Experiences

To commemorate four decades of unforgettable memories, L'Auberge de Sedona has carefully curated the L'Auberge It List, a collection of 40 on-property experiences that encourage guests to explore the expansive, enchanting grounds. From stargazing and forest bathing to wine tastings and art classes, these experiences invite visitors to connect with nature, each other, and themselves.

Luxurious Anniversary Packages

Advertisment

In addition to the curated experiences, L'Auberge de Sedona is offering three special anniversary packages for the ultimate indulgence in 2024:

The $40,000 Anniversary Package : This opulent experience includes a lavish stay in the resort's iconic Creekhouse, complete with private chef-prepared meals, a dedicated concierge, and bespoke adventures tailored to the guest's desires.

: This opulent experience includes a lavish stay in the resort's iconic Creekhouse, complete with private chef-prepared meals, a dedicated concierge, and bespoke adventures tailored to the guest's desires. The Celebration Package : Ideal for a romantic getaway, this package features luxurious accommodations, a $500 dining credit, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, and a choice of a spa treatment or adventure experience for two.

: Ideal for a romantic getaway, this package features luxurious accommodations, a $500 dining credit, a bottle of champagne upon arrival, and a choice of a spa treatment or adventure experience for two. The L'Anniversaire Package: This package offers a taste of the L'Auberge lifestyle, with elegant accommodations, a $200 dining credit, a $100 retail credit, a welcome amenity, and a special anniversary gift.

A New Year, A New You at Casa Velas

Advertisment

While L'Auberge de Sedona celebrates its 40th anniversary, another renowned resort, Casa Velas, an adults-only hotel and ocean club in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is offering a unique "New Year, New You" package. This exclusive experience includes unlimited spa treatments, accommodations in the Presidential Suite, access to hydrotherapy, a Shaman blessing ceremony, and private yoga classes. The package is available for small groups of up to eight people and includes food and beverages at the hotel.

As L'Auberge de Sedona and Casa Velas embark on these milestone celebrations, they offer guests exceptional experiences that forge lasting connections and create memories that will endure for years to come.

Whether seeking the serene beauty of Sedona's red rocks or the vibrant culture of Puerto Vallarta, these resorts promise unforgettable adventures in 2024.

Today, on Valentine's Day, we celebrate not only love but also the power of connection that transcends time and place. As L'Auberge de Sedona and Casa Velas welcome guests to partake in their anniversary celebrations, they remind us of the importance of cherishing the moments that bring us together.