Latrobe Gears Up for 'A Sweet Night Out': Shop Hop Night Returns

Latrobe's bustling downtown business community is sparking off another year of its popular monthly Shop Hop Night events, with the inaugural 'A Sweet Night Out' planned for Wednesday evening. The event is projected to draw a significant crowd, thanks to the mild February weather and the promise of a delightful shopping experience.

Shop Hop Night: A Community Event

Running from 4 to 7 p.m., 'A Sweet Night Out' will showcase 10 merchants offering sweet treats, refreshments, in-store discounts, and giveaways. Among these is The Paper Heart Social Goods and Event Studios, managed by event organizer Emily Pasqualino, which will be offering chocolates and wine for adult visitors.

Joining the ensemble for the first time is Thrive Life Mama Market, adding itself to a list of established businesses like Green Goddess, Eclectique, and the Latrobe Art Center. These events, typically hosted on the first Wednesday of each month—except in December and January—aim to entice shoppers and stimulate new businesses by spotlighting the offerings of the local community.

Upcoming Events

With Easter arriving early this year on March 31, the Shop Till Ya Drop Egg Hunt has been scheduled for March 6. This event invites visitors to partake in an egg hunt, where the eggs conceal discount coupons valid in select shops. Continuing the tradition of the themed shopping events, April 3 will see the Spring Fling basket raffle.

Shop Hop Nights: A Yearly Affair

Wednesday's 'A Sweet Night Out' marks the first Shop Hop Night of 2024, thereby officially kick-starting the yearly series of these shopping events. Shop Hop Nights are not just about business—it is about community, about showcasing what Latrobe's local businesses have to offer and celebrating the spirit of the town.