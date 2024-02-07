Lasagna Love: A Global Initiative Serving Comfort and Community

Gwen Baker, a retired human resources manager from Red Lion, Pennsylvania, has found a novel way to give back to her community. Every other week, she dedicates her time to preparing lasagnas for those in need. But she's not alone; she's part of a global network of volunteers united under the banner of the Lasagna Love program.

Advertisment

Nourishing Communities through Lasagna Love

Lasagna Love is a not-for-profit initiative founded by Rhiannon Menn in April 2020, during the heightened uncertainties of the pandemic. It was conceived as a lifeline for those unemployed or afraid to visit grocery stores due to COVID-19. What started as a simple gesture of kindness has now blossomed into an international movement.

Today, Lasagna Love boasts approximately 48,000 volunteers worldwide who whip up around 3,500 lasagnas each week. These homemade meals, laced with love and compassion, have made a significant impact, with over 470,000 meals delivered to households, touching over 1.8 million lives.

Advertisment

A Look into Delaware's Lasagna Love Efforts

In Delaware, the local Lasagna Love efforts are led by Lea Cassarino. Under her guidance, the state's volunteers made and delivered 1,039 lasagnas in just the last year, feeding an estimated 4,322 people. However, the demand is ever-increasing, and the program is always in need of more volunteers.

The process to volunteer, nominate someone in need, or request a lasagna for oneself is all managed through the Lasagna Love website. The current wait times for a lasagna range from 10 to 26 days across different regions in Delaware. The program seeks to reduce this wait time by encouraging more people to volunteer.

Volunteers: The Heart of Lasagna Love

Volunteers like Gwen Baker are the backbone of the Lasagna Love initiative. They not only shoulder the responsibility of cooking the meals but also fund the ingredients and handle the deliveries. Their reward, however, is immeasurable. The gratitude expressed by the recipients, along with the knowledge that they are offering not just a meal, but a sense of community support, makes every lasagna worth the effort.