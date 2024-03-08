LAPO Honors Four Women with N1.3m at 2024 International Women's Day Awards

In a significant nod to gender equity and empowerment, the Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) has awarded four women a total of N1.3 million for their exceptional contributions in various fields. Hosted in Benin, Edo State, the ceremony was part of the 2024 International Women's Day celebrations, themed 'Advancing Gender Equity Through Economic Empowerment'. Godwin Ehigiamusoe, LAPO's Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the organization's commitment to recognizing women's achievements and their pivotal role in societal economic development over the past 12 years.

Advertisment

The LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award identified four remarkable women for their distinguished service and achievements. Imose Osar Emokpae, the first Board Chairman of LAPO, was honored with the LAPO Lifetime Achievement Award, accompanied by a N400,000 prize and a plaque. Udemba Anke received the professional award, Mary Izogie the farming category award, and Idele Dimkpa the business category award, each securing N300,000 and a plaque. This recognition underscores LAPO's dedication to celebrating women who have made significant strides in their respective domains.

Empowering Women Economically

Central to LAPO's mission is the economic empowerment of women, a vision passionately shared by Ehigiamusoe. By financially supporting women and providing access to quality healthcare, LAPO aims to uplift individuals out of poverty, thereby contributing to broader economic development. The ceremony not only acknowledged the awardees' accomplishments but also served as a platform to inspire other women to achieve excellence in their endeavors.

Since its inception, the LAPO Outstanding Women Leadership Award has honored 41 women, reflecting a sustained effort to elevate and empower women leaders. The 2024 International Women's Day event marks the 12th edition of this prestigious award, continuing a legacy of recognition and support for women's contributions to society and humanity. This initiative aligns with global movements for gender equity, resonating with the broader themes of inclusion and female empowerment observed worldwide.