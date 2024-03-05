Lancashire Homebuilder Anwyl Homes Amplifies Community Spirit with £1,000 Donation to Youth Club

In a heartwarming act of community support, a Lancashire homebuilder has stepped up to be a 'sound' neighbour by generously funding new speakers for a local youth club. Warton-based Streetwise received a donation of £1,000 from Anwyl Homes, which was not limited to audio upgrades but also included a practical gift of tables and chairs, enhancing the local youth facility's resources significantly.

Generosity in Action

Ella-Grace Gregoire, representing Streetwise, shared the impact of the donation, "Our entire sound system broke over Christmas and without them, we wouldn't be able to run half of our activities, particularly performing arts. Thanks to the donation from Anwyl we've been able to purchase two new bluetooth speakers." These speakers are expected to resonate well beyond the community centre in Warton, reaching various projects across the Fylde Coast. The aim is to help young people create happy memories, nurture new skills, and envision a brighter future. The timely donation of furniture also arrives as a boon, redirecting funds towards other essential needs within the community.

A Strong Foundation for Future Growth

The Streetwise Community Centre, nestled in Butlers Meadow in Warton, finds itself less than a mile from Anwyl's Mill Green development. This proximity has fostered a sense of responsibility and camaraderie between the developer and the community. Anwyl Homes' area sales manager, Imogen Suffell, remarked on the importance of Streetwise to the local and wider Fylde area, praising the charity's role in engaging thousands of young people through fun activities and skill development initiatives. Anwyl’s support extends beyond the immediate donation, contributing to a series of community benefits worth approximately £380,000 agreed upon during the planning process, ensuring sustainable neighborhood growth.

Building Bridges Through Community Engagement

Aside from the tangible benefits of the donation, Anwyl Homes envisions a more integrated community where young residents of their homes in Warton can participate in Streetwise activities, fostering friendships and community ties. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to support the local community, which includes significant contributions towards local primary school education, a bus service, and improvements to highways and public realms. Such investments underscore the homebuilder's commitment to not only constructing houses but also building strong, supportive, and interconnected communities.

This story of generosity and community support serves as a beacon of hope, illustrating how businesses can play a significant role in enriching their local communities. Anwyl Homes' donation to Streetwise not only addresses immediate needs but also lays down a foundation for fostering a vibrant, supportive, and interconnected community. As this relationship between a homebuilder and a youth club flourishes, it sets a compelling example for others to follow, potentially inspiring more acts of community support and engagement in Lancashire and beyond.