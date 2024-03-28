Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Announces Easter 'Sunday Market' Discounts for Friday, March 29, 2024

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a strategic move to alleviate economic pressures on citizens, has redirected the traditional 'Sunday Market' to occur on Friday, March 29, 2024. This initiative, part of the broader EKO CARES program, aims to offer essential food items at significant discounts across 57 centers in the state.

Easter Celebration with a Difference

In an unprecedented move, Governor Sanwo-Olu has decided to adjust the 'Ounje Eko' Sunday Market to a Friday, aligning with Easter festivities. This decision underscores the government's commitment to support Lagosians during significant celebrations. The markets, set across all five divisions of Lagos, will not only offer conveniences but also ensure citizens can purchase staple foods like rice, beans, and eggs at 25% less than regular prices.

EKO CARES: A Beacon of Relief

The 'Ounje Eko' market is just one facet of the broader EKO CARES initiative, devised to mitigate the economic challenges faced by Lagos residents. This program, which also encompasses health, education, and transportation improvements, signifies the government's holistic approach to welfare. Through the Special Dispensation Advisory Committee on Social Interventions (SPEDAC), the administration is leveraging resources to ease the burdens on its populace.

Sustaining the Momentum Beyond Easter

Although the immediate focus is on the Easter celebration, the Ounje Eko market's benefits are set to continue, reflecting the government's long-term commitment to its citizens' well-being. This pilot scheme, initiated on Sunday, March 17, 2024, is a testament to the administration's innovative strategies to ensure food security and affordability for all Lagosians.

As Lagos State braces for the Easter 'Sunday Market' on a Friday, the anticipation among residents is palpable. This initiative not only offers immediate financial relief but also strengthens community ties, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness and support that characterizes the Easter season. Looking ahead, the continued expansion of the EKO CARES program promises to build a more resilient and compassionate Lagos, responsive to the needs of its people.