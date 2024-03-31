Lagos First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Pledges Support for Youth at Easter Fiesta

At an Easter event in Ikeja, Lagos, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the Lagos State Governor, reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the youth, emphasizing the importance of education, obedience, and the avoidance of social vices. The Lagos State Family Easter Fiesta, which took place over the weekend, was designed to celebrate the season with families and children across the state, underscoring the First Lady's dedication to child welfare and national peace.

Advertisment

Empowering the Next Generation

Introduced in 2021, the Lagos State Family Easter Fiesta has become a cornerstone event, aimed at fostering familial bonds and instilling strong moral values in children. Mrs. Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to deliver a powerful message to the youth, urging them to focus on their education, obey their parents, and steer clear of vices, all while emphasizing the importance of God-fearing principles.

Comprehensive Support Programs

Under the auspices of the First Lady's office, several initiatives have been launched to support the youth, including the Boy Child Initiative, Schools Support Programme, and a campaign against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence. These programs are part of a broader effort to complement the state government's <a href="https://lagosstate.gov.ng/