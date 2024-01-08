Lafayette 148 Unveils Classic 148: A Collection of Timeless Essentials

Lafayette 148, the revered designer lifestyle brand, has unveiled a new, timeless collection dubbed Classic 148. The collection is a testament to the brand’s philosophy of blending contemporary and enduring essentials, marking a significant stride in the world of fashion.

A Timeless Collection

The Classic 148 collection features a permanent selection of Lafayette 148’s most iconic pieces. The range includes the quintessential white shirt, precision-tailored pants, meticulously crafted coats, classic leather articles, and signature cashmere sweaters. The goal is to offer an everyday uniform that embodies a mix-and-match approach in a monochromatic palette.

The Vision Behind Classic 148

Deidre Quinn, the brand’s cofounder and CEO, eloquently articulates the philosophy behind Classic 148. The collection is built on the ethos of timeless dressing, ensuring the availability of these staple pieces to their loyal customer base. The range includes 75 pieces, with prices ranging from $178 for a leather belt to a staggering $3,498 for a plush camel hair trench coat. The price bracket is consistent with that of the brand’s seasonal collections.

Color Palette and Availability

The primary color scheme of Classic 148 is sophisticated black and white, accentuated by shades of copper and denim. Emily Smith, the Creative Director, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to crafting modern classics that align with the contemporary woman’s dressing style. The Classic 148 collection is designed to be an investment that supplements the consumer’s existing wardrobe.

Unlike seasonal collections, Classic 148 will be refreshed regularly but will not undergo a complete relaunch each season, making many items permanently available to customers. The collection is available for purchase at Lafayette 148 stores, including their flagship store in SoHo, New York, and online at lafayette148ny.com.