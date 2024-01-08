en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Lafayette 148 Unveils Classic 148: A Collection of Timeless Essentials

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Lafayette 148 Unveils Classic 148: A Collection of Timeless Essentials

Lafayette 148, the revered designer lifestyle brand, has unveiled a new, timeless collection dubbed Classic 148. The collection is a testament to the brand’s philosophy of blending contemporary and enduring essentials, marking a significant stride in the world of fashion.

A Timeless Collection

The Classic 148 collection features a permanent selection of Lafayette 148’s most iconic pieces. The range includes the quintessential white shirt, precision-tailored pants, meticulously crafted coats, classic leather articles, and signature cashmere sweaters. The goal is to offer an everyday uniform that embodies a mix-and-match approach in a monochromatic palette.

The Vision Behind Classic 148

Deidre Quinn, the brand’s cofounder and CEO, eloquently articulates the philosophy behind Classic 148. The collection is built on the ethos of timeless dressing, ensuring the availability of these staple pieces to their loyal customer base. The range includes 75 pieces, with prices ranging from $178 for a leather belt to a staggering $3,498 for a plush camel hair trench coat. The price bracket is consistent with that of the brand’s seasonal collections.

Color Palette and Availability

The primary color scheme of Classic 148 is sophisticated black and white, accentuated by shades of copper and denim. Emily Smith, the Creative Director, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to crafting modern classics that align with the contemporary woman’s dressing style. The Classic 148 collection is designed to be an investment that supplements the consumer’s existing wardrobe.

Unlike seasonal collections, Classic 148 will be refreshed regularly but will not undergo a complete relaunch each season, making many items permanently available to customers. The collection is available for purchase at Lafayette 148 stores, including their flagship store in SoHo, New York, and online at lafayette148ny.com.

0
Fashion Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
24 mins ago
Florence Pugh Defends Bold Dress Choice, Addresses Body Shaming
Florence Pugh, the British actress known for her bold fashion choices and defiance of Hollywood expectations, has spoken out in response to the mixed reactions to her striking appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Dressed in a vibrant red tulle Valentino gown, Pugh’s choice of attire sparked commentary and backlash, highlighting the societal tendency
Florence Pugh Defends Bold Dress Choice, Addresses Body Shaming
Fashion Forecast: Spring-Summer 2024 Trends Shaped by Creative Shifts and Runway Highlights
39 mins ago
Fashion Forecast: Spring-Summer 2024 Trends Shaped by Creative Shifts and Runway Highlights
Dua Lipa Shines in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
39 mins ago
Dua Lipa Shines in Schiaparelli at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Malaysian Beauty Vanishaa to Showcase Record-Breaking Costume at Mrs World Pageant
29 mins ago
Malaysian Beauty Vanishaa to Showcase Record-Breaking Costume at Mrs World Pageant
Fashion Takes Center Stage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
29 mins ago
Fashion Takes Center Stage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Zing Taps into Gen-Z Pulse with New Short-Format Video Segment 'Snaackz'
29 mins ago
Zing Taps into Gen-Z Pulse with New Short-Format Video Segment 'Snaackz'
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
17 seconds
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
Rams' Victory Against 49ers: Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters 63-Year-Old NFL Record
2 mins
Rams' Victory Against 49ers: Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters 63-Year-Old NFL Record
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
2 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
3 mins
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
3 mins
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
4 mins
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
4 mins
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
5 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app