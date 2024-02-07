LA Zoo Unveils 'Wild Weekends': A Series of Themed Events

The Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park is set to debut an exciting series of weekend events known as 'Wild Weekends'. The events, set to launch shortly after Valentine's Day, are designed to bring a sense of joy and excitement as the days grow brighter leading into spring.

Lunar New Year Celebration

The first of these themed weekends is a Lunar New Year celebration scheduled for February 17 and 18. The celebration will feature lion dancers and martial arts demonstrations by Wusho Shaolin Entertainment. Additionally, visitors can partake in other activities, such as a Wall of Well Wishes. This celebration, like all 'Wild Weekends' events, is included with regular zoo admission or membership.

'Spring Fling' with Big Bunny

The next event on the zoo's Wild Weekends calendar is a 'Spring Fling' with Big Bunny. This event, scheduled for the last weekend of March, including Friday the 29th, will offer honey tasting and information about springtime pollinators.

'Wild for the Planet' Earth Day Event

The 'Wild for the Planet' event, an Earth Day celebration, will take place on April 20 and 21. This event will feature an Earth Expo, celebrating environmental awareness and the planet. All these events aim to provide festive activities and educational experiences for zoo visitors, highlighting the importance of community, wildlife, and our planet.