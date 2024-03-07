Kuching Celebrates International Women's Day: 'Embrace Market' Launch with Craft Bazaar and Workshops

KUCHING (March 7): In a vibrant celebration of International Women's Day, the Padawan Chapter of Junior Chamber International (JCI) introduces 'Embrace Market' at Green Heights Mall. Organising chairwoman Martiana Chia highlights the event's dedication to fostering community, inclusivity, and opportunity through a unique bazaar and various engaging activities. The event, which began today, anticipates a special opening ceremony tomorrow with Wilfred Yap, the Kota Sentosa assemblyman, as the guest of honor.

Market Highlights and Opening Ceremony

The 'Embrace Market' stands out for its eclectic mix of handmade products and interactive demonstrations. Martiana Chia emphasizes the market's role in creating connections and celebrating inclusivity. With the official opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, the event promises to be a significant occasion, with Wilfred Yap set to officiate, underscoring the community's support for gender equality and women's achievements.

Engaging Activities for All Ages

Attendees at 'Embrace Market' will be treated to a plethora of activities, from free health screenings by Mana Pharmacy to discussions on overcoming discrimination with the Sarawak Women for Women Society. Creativity flourishes with workshops on beads jewellery-making by Sangon & Co, bouquet and wax seal crafting by Hana Studio, and even a unique 'Be A Tattoo Artist Experience' by Space Studio. Children can explore their artistic side with Polygrow's crafting session, while entertainment showcases by Steff Fleur, KAPRICE, and Pam & Nigel promise to keep spirits high.

Community Impact and Inclusivity

The 'Embrace Market' not only serves as a platform for local artisans to showcase their talents but also acts as a catalyst for discussions on gender equality and social inclusivity. Through its diverse range of activities and workshops, the event encourages community engagement and personal expression, aligning closely with the spirit of International Women's Day. As the market continues from 10am to 6pm daily, it stands as a testament to the power of community initiatives in driving positive change.

As 'Embrace Market' unfolds, it offers a poignant reminder of the importance of celebrating achievements and advocating for equality, not just on International Women's Day, but every day. Through its blend of commerce, creativity, and conversation, the event champions the cause of inclusivity and empowerment, setting an inspiring example for communities everywhere.