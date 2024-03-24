Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's Unconventional Haldi Ceremony: Turmeric Meets Multani Mitti

In an amalgamation of tradition and personal touch, Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrated their pre-wedding haldi ceremony with a unique twist. The couple decided to blend the customary turmeric with multani mitti (fuller's earth), symbolizing their innovative approach to the traditional Indian wedding ritual. This decision was made keeping in mind the need for the bride and groom to radiate on their special day.

Unconventional Celebrations

The haldi ceremony, an integral part of Indian weddings known for its fun and auspiciousness, took an unconventional route in Kriti and Pulkit's celebration. Kriti, radiant in an orange crop top paired with a complementing sharara, and Pulkit, dapper in a yellow kurta and white pants, were the epitome of the joyous occasion. The fuller's earth mixture, specifically created for the couple, highlighted their desire to add a personal touch while ensuring their skin remained glowing and healthy amidst the festivities.

A Splash of Fun

The ceremony was not without its share of fun and mischief. In a candid moment, Pulkit was playfully thrown into the pool, adding laughter and spontaneity to the proceedings. Kriti expressed her gratitude towards the friend who restrained her during this playful act, ensuring she stayed dry. This incident was a testament to the light-hearted and joyful spirit that characterized their celebration.

Reflections on Tradition and Innovation

As the wedding festivities of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat unfolded, their choice to incorporate multani mitti into their haldi ceremony spoke volumes about their approach to marriage. It was not just about adhering to traditions but about personalizing them to reflect their personalities and values. As they embark on this new journey together, their celebration serves as a reminder of the beauty in blending tradition with personal innovation, creating memories that are not only meaningful but distinctly their own.