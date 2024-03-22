Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat Celebrate Love at 'Epic' Sangeet: Inside Their Star-Studded Night

Exactly one week after their nuptials on March 15, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat delighted fans by sharing enchanting photos from their sangeet ceremony, an event marked by high spirits, family unity, and an extravagant display of affection. Held at the luxurious ITC Grand Bharat in Delhi NCR, the ceremony was a prelude to their intimate wedding, showcasing the couple in glamorous attire and setting the stage for their lifelong commitment.

A Night to Remember

The sangeet ceremony, a traditional pre-wedding celebration, saw Kriti in a shimmery blue and silver lehenga, while Pulkit opted for a dramatic black and silver Indo-western outfit. Their Instagram post captured the essence of the evening, describing it as "the most epic celebration" where the Samrats and Kharbandas came together as one big happy family to celebrate their union. This sentiment was vividly reflected in the candid and choreographed dance performances that highlighted the evening.

From Co-stars to Soulmates

Kriti and Pulkit, who first crossed paths on the set of the film Pagalpanti in 2019, have since evolved from co-stars to life partners. Both hailing from Delhi, the choice of ITC Grand Bharat for their wedding venue was emblematic of their roots and the grandeur they envisioned for their special day. The property, set against the backdrop of the Aravalli Range, provided a picturesque setting for their festivities, with its heritage-inspired architecture and luxurious amenities adding to the event's splendor.

Intimate Ceremony, Eternal Commitment

Their wedding, an intimate affair, was marked by heartfelt vows and the presence of close family and friends. The couple's social media posts post-wedding resonated with love and commitment, encapsulating their journey from the initial spark of romance to their decision to tread life's path together. As they embark on this new chapter, their wedding festivities, especially the sangeet, stand as a testament to their bond, promising a future filled with love, understanding, and togetherness.