Kristine Hermosa Celebrates Wedding Anniversary and Husband’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute

Renowned Philippine actress, Kristine Hermosa, expressed heartfelt sentiments for her husband, actor Oyo Sotto, on social media, making two significant markers – their wedding anniversary and his 40th birthday. The actress shared snapshots of their celebration on Instagram, pairing them with a message that struck a chord with her followers.

A Decade and More of Love

Hermosa and Sotto have been married since January 12, 2011, after dating for over a year. Their relationship, which began during the filming of ‘Enteng Kabisote’ in 2004, has been a journey of joy, trials, and unwavering commitment. Hermosa looked back at their early days with a nostalgic nod to various love songs, painting a vivid picture of their romantic journey. Through highs and lows, the actress remains optimistic about their marriage, attributing their resilience to their faith and unyielding dedication to each other.

God at the Core

In her message, Hermosa emphasized the importance of having God at the center of their marriage and family. She attributes the strength of their relationship to their shared faith, which has been a guiding light through all their shared challenges and joys. The couple’s belief, she says, is the rock upon which they’ve built their lives together.

Growth and Realization

Reflecting on their 13 years together, Hermosa acknowledged the personal growth and realizations she’s experienced throughout their marriage. In this journey, she’s come to appreciate the nuances and complexities of love and companionship. The actress ended her message on a hopeful note, looking forward to more years of shared experiences, growth, and boundless love.