Kristin Cavallari's Approach to Valentine's Day: A Celebration of Love and Family

Former reality TV star and Uncommon James CEO, Kristin Cavallari, recently shared her unique approach to celebrating Valentine's Day with her three children. Eschewing grand gestures, Cavallari espouses the beauty of low-key celebrations that focus on the joy of giving and spending time together as a family.

Gifts from the Heart

In a recent segment, Cavallari revealed the simplicity of her Valentine's Day gifts to her children. Each child receives a bag filled with presents and treats. For her horse-loving daughter, she chose a horse necklace and a T-shirt. Her sons, on the other hand, were treated to new shoes and candy.

Dressing Up and Dining Out

Embracing traditions associated with the occasion, Cavallari and her children don suits and dresses for a family dinner out. Her sons step out in suits while her daughter prefers a pink or red dress, adding a festive touch to the celebration.

Fun Lunches and Sweet Treats

Cavallari's Valentine's Day celebrations extend to school lunches as well. She enjoys preparing fun, themed lunches for her kids, featuring sandwiches cut into heart shapes. She also opts for big chocolate hearts to satiate their sweet tooth. Additionally, she suggested non-food items like Valentine's Day stickers or candy gummy lips as gifts for kids to share with friends at school.

According to Cavallari, having children has made the holiday more enjoyable for her. She believes that Valentine's Day can be celebrated in various ways, adapting to suit different families' styles and traditions.