Kristen Stewart and Fiancée Dylan Meyer Open Up About Starting a Family

In a heartfelt and candid interview with Rolling Stone, Kristen Stewart, the celebrated actor known for her iconic role in the "Twilight" series, opens up about her journey as a queer woman, her relationship with fiancée Dylan Meyer, and their plans for a future together.

The Rolling Stone Cover Story

February 14, 2024: In a revealing cover story for Rolling Stone, Kristen Stewart delves deep into her personal life, discussing her sexuality, her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, and their shared dreams of starting a family. The interview, conducted by a long-time friend of Stewart's, paints an intimate portrait of the actor and her fiancée as they navigate their lives, both personally and professionally.

A Queer Love Story

Stewart, who came out on Saturday Night Live in 2017, speaks openly about her experience as a queer woman, sharing her thoughts on the importance of visibility and representation. "I think it's really important for people to see themselves reflected in the media," she says. "Growing up, I didn't have many queer role models, and I know how much it would have meant to me to see someone like me on screen."

Stewart and Meyer, who have been dating since 2019, met on a movie set and quickly became inseparable. "We just clicked," Stewart says. "It was one of those things where you meet someone and you just know." In November 2021, Stewart confirmed their engagement during an appearance on a popular late-night talk show, saying, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it."

Family, Fear, and the Future

In the interview, Stewart and Meyer discuss their plans to have children together, revealing that they've started preparing for this possibility and have even talked about carrying each other's embryos. "We're both really excited about it," Stewart says. "We want to create a family together, and we're both on the same page about that."

When asked about her fears surrounding pregnancy and childbirth, Stewart admits that she's not scared of having a child, but she is afraid of the actual process of giving birth. "I'm not afraid of pregnancy or being a mom," she says. "But the idea of childbirth terrifies me. I think it's just the unknown, you know? But I know that I have Dylan by my side, and that makes me feel a lot better."

As for their wedding plans, Stewart and Meyer have decided to forgo a big, traditional ceremony in favor of something more low-key and intimate. "We just want to be surrounded by the people we love," Stewart says. "We don't need a big production. We just want to be married."

Stewart also addresses her previous relationship with her "Twilight" co-star, Robert Pattinson, stating that she no longer wants to discuss it in interviews. "I'm in a completely different place in my life now," she says. "I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I'm focused on our future together. I don't see the point in dwelling on the past."

As Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer continue to build their lives together, they remain committed to their shared vision of love, family, and creative collaboration. Through their work and their relationship, they are blazing a trail for queer women in Hollywood and beyond, proving that love knows no boundaries and that the power of representation can truly make a difference.

