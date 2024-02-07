Krewe of Victoria's Annual Ball: A Night of Elegance and Mardi Gras Festivities

The spirit of Mardi Gras reverberated through the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette on February 2 as the Krewe of Victoria held their annual ball and pageant. Queen Victoria XXX, Shawn Thibodeaux, was the star of the show, epitomizing elegance in a Tiffany blue gown that sparkled with jewels, sequins, and pearls. Her royal counterpart, Prince Albert, played by Barry Semar, complemented her regality in matching Tiffany blue robes and a stately crown.

Advertisment

Homage to Elegance in Hollywood

Further enhancing the night's glamour, attendees Brooke Fontenot, Beverly Ruffin, Sarabeth Martin, and Alexis Williams paid tribute to iconic movie stars known for their elegance. They embodied the personas of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Princess Diana respectively, adding a touch of timeless grace to the event.

Continuation of Celebration

Advertisment

Following the pageant, the celebration continued with dancing to the music of Louisiana Red. The band's lively performance added to the festive atmosphere, ensuring that the Mardi Gras spirit remained high. Mary and Dave Romagosa, along with Sally Burdette, were the hosts of the ball. Their meticulous planning and attention to detail made sure the guests experienced all the excitement that the night had to offer.

The Spirit of Mardi Gras

The event was a testament to the Krewe of Victoria's dedication to hosting a memorable show that encapsulates the spirit of Mardi Gras. From the regal attire to the tribute to iconic film stars, the event was a dazzling display of elegance and Mardi Gras festivities. The tradition continues with the upcoming Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, which will include the Kick-Off Parade, music and food tent, and the rich history and traditions of Mardi Gras in Lafayette.