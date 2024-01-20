Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Newborn's Customized Stroller on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, a prominent figure in the public eye, recently took to Instagram to flaunt the customized stroller for her newborn son, Rocky Thirteen. The stroller, a distinctive creation of the Cybex brand in collaboration with fashion designer Jeremy Scott, is a symbol of style and sophistication for the newest member of the Kardashian-Barker family.

Priam Model: A Blend of Functionality and Style

The stroller in question is the Priam model, adorned with Jeremy Scott's emblematic 'Wings'. The design, a blend of Scott's fashion-forward sensibilities and Cybex's commitment to safety and comfort, has been a hit with Kardashian and her followers. The Cybex website showcases a range of items from this collaboration, including strollers and carry cots, with prices from $519 to a whopping $2,199.

Instagram Display: A Glimpse into Kardashian's World

Highlighting its sky blue color, logos, shiny wheels, silver and black details, and a sun hood for baby Rocky, Kardashian's Instagram post offered her followers a visual treat. The stroller was displayed beside a pool, adding an additional layer of opulence to the image. In a further glimpse into her life as a mother, Kardashian posted images of Rocky's nursery, complete with a wooden rocking horse and a sheep mobile.

Kardashian and Barker: A New Chapter

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, welcomed their son Rocky on November 1st, 2024, adding another member to their blended family. The couple introduced Rocky to the world via Instagram on December 22nd, 2024. Despite some criticisms alleging neglect of their other children, the couple continues to celebrate their new chapter and share their parenting journey.