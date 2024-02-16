Knott’s Berry Farm's Boysenberry Festival Returns with a Newly Renovated Hotel

As spring approaches, Southern California's beloved Knott’s Berry Farm is buzzing with preparation for its much-anticipated annual Boysenberry Festival. This year, the festival, set to commence on March 8, 2024, is not just a celebration of the park's rich history and the boysenberry's deep roots in the area but also marks the debut of the newly renovated Knott's Hotel. The hotel, which has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation, now offers guests a farmhouse-style experience, paying homage to the park's founders, Walter and Cordelia Knott.

A Berry Special Festival

The Boysenberry Festival is a unique blend of culinary innovation and traditional festivities, offering visitors a chance to savor over 75 boysenberry-infused dishes, drinks, and desserts. From funnel cakes to savory meaty fare, each dish is a nod to the fruit that started it all. The festival isn't just about food; it's a cultural experience. Attendees can look forward to live shows, games, and even a Boysenberry Pie Eating contest. Artisan vendors and craft fairs dot the landscape, providing a plethora of shopping opportunities for those looking to take a piece of the festival home. An exclusive Boysenberry Package, which includes park admission, a tasting card, parking, and overnight accommodation, is also available, ensuring guests can fully immerse themselves in the experience.

More than a Berry

While the Boysenberry Festival is a testament to Knott’s Berry Farm's dedication to celebrating its heritage, it also serves as a reminder of the boysenberry's significance to the area. The Boysenberry Museum at Town Hall offers visitors a historical perspective, tracing the fruit's journey from its humble beginnings to becoming a cultural icon, thanks in large part to Walter Knott’s pioneering efforts. This storyline enriches the festival, allowing attendees to appreciate not just the culinary aspects but the historical significance of the boysenberry to Knott’s Berry Farm and the surrounding community.

Knott's Hotel: A New Chapter

Complementing the festival's offerings is the newly rebranded Knott's Hotel. The hotel's extensive renovation has transformed it into a modern yet cozy retreat that reflects the founders' original vision. With new amenities and a restaurant that pays tribute to Walter and Cordelia Knott, guests can enjoy a holistic experience that extends beyond the park's gates. The renovation represents not just an investment in the property but a commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of Knott’s Berry Farm.

As the Boysenberry Festival runs daily from March 8 to April 7 and continues on weekends until April 28, 2024, Knott’s Berry Farm invites guests from near and far to partake in this vibrant celebration. It’s an opportunity to indulge in the park's historic roots through a variety of boysenberry-inspired dishes, drinks, and desserts, participate in fun activities for all ages, and experience the warmth and hospitality of the new Knott's Hotel. Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time visitor, the Boysenberry Festival at Knott’s Berry Farm is poised to offer an unforgettable blend of culinary delights, entertainment, and historical exploration.